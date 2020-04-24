City of Madison drop-off sites reopen with new restrictions

The City of Madison Streets Division drop-off sites reopened Friday with new restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These self-service drop-off sites accept excess cardboard, general recyclables, large items, refuse, electronics, cooking oil, yard waste and brush.

These are the new restrictions and new hours, according to the City of Madison:

1. Only two vehicles will be allowed into the unloading area of the drop-off sites at one time.



This will help residents achieve social distancing from each other and the drop-off site staff.



Residents must expect lines and long wait times before being able to unload their vehicle.

The sites will be open for new hours.

Vehicles must be dumped and out of the site before the closing time.

When the sites are closed, no one may enter to drop-off material. This also includes people who were waiting in line for entry.

The final vehicle will be let into the drop-off site 10 minutes before the closing time at minimum, depending on the volume of traffic. Others waiting in line will need to return another day.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday - 7:30am to 3:00pm



Tuesday - 7:30am to 3:00pm



Wednesday - 7:30am to 3:00pm



Thursday - 7:30am to 3:00pm



Friday - 7:30am to 3:00pm



Saturday - 9:00am to 4:00pm



Sunday - Closed.

The east-side drop-off site is located at 4602 Sycamore Ave. The west/central drop-off site is located at 1501 W. Badger Rd.

Streets Division offices remain closed for customer service. The brush processing site at 121 E. Olin Ave. also remains closed to the public.

All other drop-off site rules remain in place.