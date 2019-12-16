City of Madison encourages voters to check registration after judge's ruling

The Madison City Clerk’s Office is encouraging residents to check their registration status after a state judge purged over 230,000 voters' ability to vote ahead of the 2020 elections.

Voters can check their status on the city’s website here.

1. Toward the top of the web page, you can select “Search by Name” or “My Voter Info” to search for your voter registration. The website will prompt the voter to enter their name and date of birth.

2. Once the voter’s registration information appears on the screen, the voter should look for a status of “You are Registered to Vote!” and should verify that the current address listed is accurate.

3. If the voter sees a green button that says, “Click Here to Confirm Your Address,” that means the voter was included in the mailing the Elections Commission recently sent to all voters it believed may have moved.

4. It is imperative that these voters click the green button to confirm their address, if accurate, or click the gray “Update Address” button to update their voter registration online.