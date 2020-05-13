City of Madison falling behind in 2020 census count

City of Madison officials have said the city's 2020 census response is lagging behind the 2010 rate by almost 10 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has made outreach harder, but it has also underscored why the census is important.

Officials said the pandemic has made it harder to reach hard-to-count populations, but many of those people are impacted the most by census data.

Madison's response rate is also falling behind neighboring cities and counties.

"The Dane County response rate is better than the city of Madison response rate, which I find totally unacceptable," said mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Several neighborhoods are well below the 2010 response rate. In parts of the UW-Madison campus, less than 20 percent have responded.

"That's something that we've been working with the UW on to try to do outreach to students that are no longer in Madison," said Ben Zellers in the City of Madison Planning Division.

The pandemic has made outreach harder. The city partnered with many community organizations to reach hard-to-count populations, but those groups had to cancel in-person census events.

"I think it's been really a detriment to making sure that we have the best response rate that we can," Zellers said.

However, the pandemic has made it clear, those vulnerable populations need the city to have a complete count.

"A lot of our most vulnerable populations to COVID-19 are supported by programs that are funded by the federal government," Rhodes-Conway explained.

Federal funding for those programs, including healthcare and food support is allocated based on census data.

Officials have a simple message for everyone in the city.

"It's an easy thing that everyone can do today to help our community and I know we're all looking for ways to help right now," Rhodes-Conway said.

You can respond to the census online or over the phone. The Census Bureau also started mailing paper forms in April to households that have not responded.

The deadline to fill out the 2020 census has been extended to October 31.