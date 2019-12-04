City of Madison hires new director of affordable housing, land use

The City of Madison has hired a new Director of Planning and Community and Economic Development (PCED), the city announced Wednesday.

Matt Wachter currently serves as the Manager of the Office of Real Estate Services, and before that worked as the Housing Initiative Specialist.

Wachter’s new duties affordable housing, land use planning and economic development.

According to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a release:

“Matt’s focus on, and creativity around, affordable housing solutions is important for the City right now. Increasing the supply of affordable housing is a top priority for my administration, and this position needs to be focused on that. Matt is also familiar with the Department, since he has worked in a number of divisions within PCED and has been developing his knowledge base and management skills for a number of years. That experience will serve him, and the City, well. I am incredibly grateful for the service of Natalie Erdman and Nan Fey, and I know they have left the Department in great shape. I am confident that Matt will build on this, while keeping the Department focused on my priorities.”

Wachter’s first day in his new position will be Dec. 16.

