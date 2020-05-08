City of Madison launches campaign encouraging residents to share art and stories

The City of Madison is launching a new campaign that encourages residents to share art, stories and events in order to support each other during difficult times.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Friday that the campaign, called 'LOOK FORWARD,' invites residents to "share how you, your neighbors, your friends and family members, your coworkers, and others have been uplifting each other in ways big and small. Show us what holds 'us' together during this challenging time."

The City hopes those images, events and stories shared through LOOK FORWARD will inspire optimism by:

encouraging healthy behaviors,

educating people about coping strategies,

sharing examples of inclusivity, positivity,

resilience, and connectedness across all Madison neighborhoods and communities, celebrating essential workers such as bus drivers, technology staff, grocery store workers, trash

collectors, emergency responders, and medical staff, and preparing our community for economic recovery.

You can follow and engage with the LOOK FORWARD campaign on the following platforms:

Facebook: @LookForwardMadison

Instagram: @lookforwardmadison

Twitter: @LookForwardMsn

Website: lookforwardmadison.org