Madison launches resources to help residents stay informed about COVID-19

The City of Madison has launched a new look for its website as well as text alerts and a newsletter to help residents stay informed about the latest COVID-19 developments in our area.

Website

The City now hosts a special COVID-19 section on its website. The section includes links to resources, latest news and information from city departments. Head to the city's website here.

Alerts and newsletter

The city of Madison is also sending out new text and email alerts, as well as a newsletter. The messages will include latest developments related to the pandemic in our area. The updates are offered in both English and Spanish.

Sign up for the text and email alerts here.

