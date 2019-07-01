City of Madison pledges to buy more electric vehicles to curb climate change

The City of Madison announced Monday that it will be joining 127 cities across the U.S. in an effort to purchase more electric vehicles.

In a press release, the city says all cities involved in the Climate Mayors Electric Vehicle Purchasing Collaborative have pledged to buy a total of 2,100 electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2020.

“By transitioning to EVs, cities like Madison are leading by example: helping to cut greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet, saving taxpayer money, improving public health, and reducing our nation’s dependency on oil,” according to the release.

The collaborative hopes to accomplish three goals by 2020: cut gas usage by up to 1 million gallons each year; transition to 25 million electric miles driven each year; and add more than $75 million in purchasing power to the electric vehicle market.

