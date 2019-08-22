City of Madison powers up newest solar array

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway flipped the switch on the solar array’s inverter at the Goodman Maintenance Facility.

“We need to as a community be making the investment in good jobs and clean energy,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I think it’s important for us to be pushing the envelope as far as we can with renewable energy in order to meet our goals and to protect our city and the world from climate change.”

It’s the 23rd building in the City of Madison to have a solar array inverter.

According to the City of Madison, the newest solar array can produce enough energy to power 12 homes for an entire year.

201 modules or panels were installed by the Green Power Program, which helps create learning opportunities for aspiring electricians and raise awareness about the importance of solar power.

Sarah Burns, one of the Green Power Program’s trainees, said she enjoys working day-to-day with her team.

“I’ve learned a lot with my time here with the city,” Burns said. “This project and being a part of this team has really reinforced my efforts and dreams to continue to work on sustainability.”

In its fourth year, the Green Power Program has installed 12 different solar array inverters.

