City of Madison receives $7 million to improve bus system

The City of Madison will receive $7 million in federal grant money to upgrade its Metro bus system.

The grant is part of a $423 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve infrastructure across the country.

The City of Janesville will also receive grant money to improve its bus system, about $800,000, Rep. Bryan Steil announced on Monday.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation on Friday, the grant money for Madison will be used to purchase several buildings in the area, for bus storage and maintenance.

DOT said that the investment will in turn:



Relieve crowding at the city’s current storage and maintenance facility



Allow for future bus system expansions



Enable the city to meet growing demand for transit



Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has made improving the city’s transit a major priority. Last October the Common Council approved an annual $40 vehicle registration fee, in part to fund upgrades to the city’s transit system.

The City of Madison and the city Metro office did not immediately respond for a comment.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will also receive $838,400 to replace transit vehicles.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in the release on Friday:

“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services.”