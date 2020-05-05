City of Madison reducing costs as it projects $30 million budget shortfall amid pandemic

The City of Madison is projecting a $30 million shortfall in this year's budget as much of the city remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote in an email to department heads Tuesday that the projection is based on a steep decline in the city's revenue, which in normal times comes in part from taxes gathered from local businesses. But many of the non-essential businesses are still closed in compliance with Wisconsin's stay-at-home order.

Based on that decline in revenue, Mayor Rhodes-Conway is ordering measures to reduce costs, laid out in the 'Administrative Guidance" released Tuesday. Those cuts include a hiring freeze for all positions deemed non-essential and purchases for products deemed non-essential.

The Mayor's Office will review the cuts in the second quarter when additional actions may be made, the mayor's office wrote in the email.

"These are unprecedented times for our city, state, country and world," Mayor Rhodes-Conway wrote to department and division heads. "We have risen to the challenges presented over the past seven weeks and have much more to surmount in the days, weeks, months and years ahead."

According to the email the following cuts will go into affect (copied from memo sent to department heads):

Immediate Hiring Freeze on All Positions, with some exceptions for essential services:

Any positions newly created in the 2020 budget and not yet filled are on hold indefinitely.

Filling positions that do not address the following criteria will be placed on hold unless there is a compelling justification provided. The position is needed to perform activities associated with COVID Response & Recovery The work of the position results in revenue generation Other key positions at the discretion of the Mayor

Before filling positions that may result in backfill overtime, agencies should consider service delivery changes that can accommodate providing the service with fewer positions.

Requests are subject to Mayoral approval.

Additional review & approval for Seasonal Hiring: