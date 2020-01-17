City of Madison reminds drivers of parking rules and violations

When preparing for snow, the city of Madison is reminding all drivers of winter parking rules.

Alternate side parking has been in effect since November 15 and will remain in effect until March 15 for everyone who does not live in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, according to the city’s website.

However, when the city declares a Snow Emergency, everyone who lives in the Snow Emergency Zone must follow the alternate side parking rules, according to the city of Madison website.

according to the city of Madison website.

The city website also outlines if drivers do not follow the alternate side parking rules, they could be fined up to $60 for a parking violation and charged $65 for a towing fee.

For more information, residents can call the Winter Parking Hotline at (608)-261-9111.

You can see school and organization closings on the NBC 15 website.