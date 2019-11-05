City of Madison rewards local groups for using clean energy

Winners of a new initiative were rewarded for their commitment to clean energy Tuesday.

Stone House Development hosted Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, along with other speakers, who announced the winners of the "MadiSUN" solar program.

City Row Apartments was one of the facilities that received a grant from the program because of their commitment to solar power.

The program originally was meant to help homeowners, then spread to help create incentives businesses, before moving to multi-family housing.

"A lot of the housing in the city is multifamily units, and we really wanted to show how solar could benefit those families as well, and show it's plausible, it's not theoretical,” says Sam Dunaiski, the solar programs manager.

Through this program, 30 thousand dollars in grants is supporting local clean energy.

