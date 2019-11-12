City of Madison staff encourage residents to be prepared for parking this winter

The City of Madison is encouraging residents to be prepared when it comes to parking in the city this winter.

The Snow Emergency Zone will expand for upcoming winter. Streets within the zone will also have a posted once-weekly 4-hour parking restriction.

Areas between S. Park Street and the Yahara River, select streets within the Regent neighborhood and the following neighborhoods are included in the zone:

Greenbush

Vilas

Bay Creek

Schenk-Atwood

For more information, click here.