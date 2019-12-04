City of Madison to fly flags at half-staff to honor former mayor Joel Skornicka

The City of Madison is honoring former Madison Mayor Joel Skornicka by flying flags at half stay on Thursday.

Skornicka served as mayor from 1979-1983, and assistant chancellor for the UW before that. Skornicka passed away on Nov. 16, at the age of 82.

Gov. Tony Evers gave authorization for the city to fly flags at half-staff throughout Madison on Thursday, from sunrise to sunset.

According to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s Office in a release Wednesday:

”Mayor Skornicka was a man who knew how to build consensus. We can all continue to learn from his catchphrase “working together works.” We salute his contributions to our great City and send our deepest condolences to family, friends, and former colleagues.”