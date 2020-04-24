City of Madison workers now required to wear masks

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, the City of Madison plans to step up the protective measures its employees take to protect themselves.

On Friday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared municipal workers must wear facial coverings while on duty, which she points out is in line with CDC and Public Health Madison & Dane County’s recommendations.

“City workers serve the public every day,” she explained. “Using face coverings is just another small way we are all working to flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable in our community against COVID-19.”

In a statement announcing the move, the City detailed the new guidelines, noting the health agencies’ guidelines urge everyone to wear masks whenever they leave their home.

It states that surgical masks are in short supply, however washable, face coverings can provide similar benefits and reduce the likelihood of transmission.