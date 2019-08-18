City of Middleton gearing up for Good Neighbor Fest

The City of Middleton is getting ready for the 56th Annual Good Neighbor Festival.

Curt Fuszard, President of Good Neighbor Festival Board of Trustees, joined NBC15's Gabriella Rusk on the Weekend Morning Show to share what's new for the festival this year.

This year's theme, Super Hero City, recognizes Middleton's law enforcement. Fuszard says it's important to recognize the local heroes who put their lives on the line during the workplace shooting at WTS Paradigm last September.

Good Neighbor Fest will be held at Firemen’s Park and admission is free.

The 5K run/walk will be on Saturday, Aug. 23 and the parade will take place at noon on Sunday, Aug. 24. Mike Leckrone is this year's parade marshal.

For more information, head over to the festival website.