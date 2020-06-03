City of Monona, Police Dept. issue apology after officers falsely handcuff African-American man

The Monona Police Department and the City of Monona issued an apology Wednesday after officers falsely handcuffed an African-American man who had just started renting a home.

As NBC15 News reported, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive Tuesday, after a neighbor said she thought the man was trespassing on vacant property.

The Monona Police Department reported in a press release that officers arrived at the home, knocked and announced their presence, and heard someone inside, but no one came to the door.

That's when the officers decided to enter the unsecured door with their guns drawn, following protocol for a possible burglary, according to Monona police. The officers found the African-American man inside and handcuffed him, while they investigated.

However, police soon got in touch with the owner of the property, who confirmed that the man was in fact renting the property.

In the statement Wednesday, the City of Monona and the Monona Police Department said they "sincerely apologize for the distress this situation caused the resident."

"We cannot begin to understand the frustration caused by this situation but know that it is our responsibility as elected officials to put in the work to do so," according to the statement, which was not signed by or addressed by any city or police officials.

The release went on to say that the incident will be investigated by an outside organization and that police plan on releasing redacted body camera footage of the incident.

The city and police department add that they will take the following actions:

Have the incident properly investigated by an independent, outside organization, and carefully consider any recommendations from that review.



Review our Police Department training methods to ensure they eliminate implicit racial bias.



Continue our practice of training officers on use of body cameras and deescalation practices.



Review Police Department organizational policies and procedures on situation de-escalation and use of force.



Organize a community conversation, facilitated by a professional, on racial biases that exist within the community, and how we can address them

"We are committed to improving our procedures, not only for the Police Department but for the City as a whole. This serves as a teachable moment for all of us. Even if an outside investigation shows that our established police procedures were followed in responding to this call, this incident necessitates a larger conversation about what are appropriate procedures," according to the statement.

The statement went on to say:



"To our African American neighbors and those that visit our community, please know that we value your perspective and experiences on how we can improve. The fact that this incident occurred in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd and the recent protests across the country regarding social justice only reinforces our need to evaluate how we operate in Monona. It has been said over the last few days that we can do better. We can and must do better. All members of our community need to feel safe, valued, and protected, and we commit to making changes necessary to ensure that occurs."

