‘No occupancy’ sign posted on downtown Madison Rastafarian church

The founders of a Rastafarian church in downtown Madison known for using marijuana as a religious sacrament said the ‘no occupancy’ posted on their door by the city does not apply to them.

Officials in the city’s Building Inspection Division deemed the church on West Mifflin St. unsafe after finding unpermitted electrical work and standing water in the basement.

Officials said they posted the sign on Monday to make sure people knew of the dangers, just a week after a Dane Co. judge ruled founders Dylan Bangert and Jesse Schworck could return to the building while out on a signature bond.

“Until we get to the point that the building is safe, we have marked it as not fit for occupancy,” said Kyle Bunnow, the city’s plan review and inspection supervisor.

Bunnow said the church is also operating in a space that is designated as retail and not a place of worship. He said the occupants of the building are about a month overdue on taking the necessary steps to make sure the building is up to code.

“If you are going to change a building from anything, in this case mercantile to church, you have to go through the code review process to make sure you have met the building code requirements and the zoning code requirements for that change of use. That has not occurred here,” Bunnow said.

However, Jesse Schworck told NBC15 on Tuesday the church is exempt from the regulations and has every right to be there.

"This thing does not apply to us. We are a church, and there is specifically an exemption for churches so this right there is just a form of harassment,” Schworck said.

Schworck said they are making the necessary fixes to the building to occupy it once again and will address the code violation in court.

“We will be addressing some of these issues at that time to hopefully bring about more clarity, but as far as our rights, we are within our rights to do all of these things," he said.

Bunnow said in order for them to designate the building as a church, they must go through the proper review and permit process for change of use and make sure the alterations they make to the building are done correctly. However, he said they have not communicated any of their plans to the city.

“They have not reached out to us with any set timelines or plans to complete this. Because we did not get any communication from them, because no steps were taken to make these corrections, that is what prompted us to refer it to the city attorney’s office,” he said.

Assistant Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said their office received a referral from building inspection for 17 building and a zoning violation that had not been corrected as of July 16.

“My office will be moving forward with prosecution of those items. A church is an allowed use at this address, however, the address’s current use is listed as retail. Thus, if they intend on operating a church out of that space, they can only do so by submitting to a plan review and which will likely require some remodeling,” she said.

Zilavy said zoning and building code regulations apply regardless of the alleged church status.

