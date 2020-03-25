Civic with one headlight leads Wis. troopers on multi-county, high-speed chase

A white Honda Civic with a headlight out led the Wisconsin State Patrol on a multi-county chase at speeds that topped 100 mph and didn’t end until troopers and police officers teamed up for what was described as a high risk stop, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The pursuit began after troopers received a report that the Civic was racing down the road at 120 mph and, in addition only one working headlight working, the compact car had its hazard lights flashing and some front end damage, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. Authorities connected the vehicle to a recent hit and run in Rock Co.

After troopers spotted the Civic heading north on I-90 at triple-digit speeds, they tried stopping it by twice laying down stop strips, WSP continued. The agency said one of the strips peeled two tires off the Civic, but it continued going until they reached Highway 23, where a low-speed PIT maneuver forced the car off the road. The troopers were joined by Lake Delton Police units for the stop.

The driver, Carlos Garrido, of Brooklyn Park, was taken into custody following the chase and reportedly admitted being involved in the earlier hit and run.

The Wisconsin State Patrol noted that in addition to the assistance from the Lake Delton Police Dept., they were also aided by Sauk Co. deputies. Nobody was hurt as a result of the chase, WSP added.