Clark County community rallies together to help farmers dealing with storm damage

If you look past all the destruction and devastation Tuesday’s storms left behind on the Nigon View Dairy Farm, there’s a beacon of hope and optimism shining through. It's thanks to a small, but caring, farming community in Clark County.

Damage on the Nigon View Dairy Farm, Sept. 25, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

“We’re just extremely grateful,” said Luke Nigon, whose parents, Marty and Kathy, own and operate the Nigon View Dairy Farm. “For all who have come to offer a helping hand.”

Several farmers throughout Clark County were left cleaning up debris Wednesday morning. The damage to the Nigon’s farm is extensive. Although they no longer live on the family farm, Luke and his brother, Tyler Nigon, immediately got to work on the farm where they grew up.

“My parents, this is their whole life,” said Tyler. “It was really emotional, but when the sun came up this morning, we got out here, there were a lot of people here before I was even awake.”

An estimate of more than 40 family members, friends and community members showed up to help in any way they could, some bringing food and water, others sticking around to help clear debris. While there is a lot of work ahead, the brothers are trying to look at the positives.

“Everybody’s okay, nobody got hurt, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Tyler. “All in all, considering the silos that went down, it could have been a lot worse.”

“Family farm like this, you spend your whole life, and you invest everything,” said Luke. “I’ve got five younger siblings that are very much involved, and it’s very much a family farm yet.”

The Nigons hope to use that family strength, along with the support of the Greenwood community, to rebuild and look forward to brighter days ahead.

“We have so much to be thankful for,” added Tyler. “It’s never going to be the same, but we have a lot going. I have a great family, great parents, and obviously a great community.”

The National Weather Service is expected to visit Clark County Thursday to determine whether it was straight line winds or a tornado that caused the damage.

