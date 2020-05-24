Clean Seals give hotel guests peace of mind amid pandemic concerns

For nearly 50 years, Sunshine House Inc. in Sturgeon Bay has given people in Door County with disabilities a place to socialize, learn new skills, and find employment opportunities.

"I found out that the Sunshine House did printing, and I asked about having these Clean Seals made, because another chain was possibly implementing them into their housekeeping procedures," said Lisa Hart, general manager of AmericInn by Wyndham Sturgeon Bay.

The non-profit organization quickly jumped into action to help not only one hotel but many lodging establishments across Door County and beyond as they adjust to the new cleanliness expectations of guests.

"We worked with them and developed this Clean Seal that is a very simple technology. I mean, it's something that goes right on the door jam," said Randy Morrow, CEO of Sunshine Resources of Door County. "When the doors open, it's got a perf. It rips, so you know someone's been in the room. It assures guests this is a very clean and safe environment."

Sunshine House Inc. has received orders for more than 5,000 Clean Seals so far.

The Inn at Cedar Crossing in Sturgeon Bay ordered to rolls right away. Each roll has 250 Clean Seals.

"We used to walk people into their rooms and show them around, and times have changed," said Reagan Smoker, general manager of the Inn at Cedar Crossing. "This way they can make themselves comfortable and know fully that everything has been taken care of."

"It's going to be a great tool for guests, because they'll understand that once the room has been inspected, cleaned, and sealed, nobody will go in there except the incoming guest," said Hart.

The first Clean Seals are in production now and could be on room doors as early as next week.

Clients at Sunshine House Inc. will help prepare, package, and distribute orders once they return on June 8.

"This is another way that we just show that we're all in this together in Door County," said Morrow. "We're all working together to come up with great solutions and great things to help all of us."