Clean up efforts continue on the East Coast

Seven additional volunteers from Wisconsin left for the Carolinas to help with clean up efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Those extra volunteers make the total number of people from Wisconsin helping Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts to 40.

The Red Cross estimates there are still 60,000 people who need help throughout Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina. The volunteers are working around the clock to make sure people have the basic necessities and shelter, Justin Kern, Communications Director for the Red Cross, said.

More than 104 disaster relief trucks filled to the brim with relief items like clean-up kits, water, snacks and other basic necessities.

Last week, the Red Cross said they had a total of 2,600 people in their 60 shelters set up in Florida. There are 12 shelters set up in North Carolina, according to Tom Mooney, Madison Red Cross executive, said. "There are still about 1,000 people displaced using our services to find their next steps," Mooney said.

How you can help those affected is by donating to the Hurricane Dorian relief fund or donating blood at a local blood drive. Red Cross said that with the hurricane disaster they anticipate low blood donations, which means less blood they can give to those in need.