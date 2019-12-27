Clear, cool Friday before a wet weekend

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER FRIDAY.

Canadian high pressure will be building in through Friday. This ridge will bring cooler conditions, but we will see some sunshine returning after morning clouds.

A stronger wave of low pressure developing to the southwest will move toward us Friday into the night. It will bring the likelihood of rain to southern Wisconsin for the weekend. Temperatures will be very mild with highs near or above 50 degrees. There will be snow over the northern part of the state.