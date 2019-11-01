Clearing snow off the fields for Friday’s playoffs games

As high school football playoffs heat up, the field cools down.

“To be honest with you, we came out here this morning and realized we needed some help,” says Steve Considine, athletic director with the Lake Mills Area School District.

Seeing upwards of six inches of snow during the high school season is new for Considine, and most athletic directors NBC15 News spoke with. The record-breaking Halloween snowfall of 2019 meant many area schools needed to troubleshoot to keep Friday’s playoffs games on schedule.

“We started shoveling right away, we sent out a tweet to community members, and we had droves of people out here helping us out,” Considine says.

It took nearly four hours for 25 teachers, students, players and community members to clear off the turf field at Lake Mills High School. Friday night’s playoffs game against Martin Luther High School marked only the second game the L-Cats played on the turf field.

In DeForest, things were a bit more problematic on the grass field.

“It's not being ‘stuck’ playing here. This is our home field, we love playing in Norski Nation. We just wanted to give the opportunity to play on a fair, equal surface, and it will be fair and equal I guess,” says DeForest Area School District athletic director Mike McHugh.

DeForest originally rescheduled Friday’s game to be played on McFarland’s turf field, but after Thursday’s snow storm postponed a McFarland soccer game to Friday, the Norskies headed back to the grass.

“We had community members out here last night starting at 8 o'clock. They finished at about 11 o'clock,” McHugh says.

In stadiums across the NBC15 News viewing area, community members picked up their shovels to pitch in.

“Everybody does this for the kids. And that's the bottom line. It's awesome that people rallied together. We do this in so many other ways rather than just a football field,” McHugh says. “These communities are a little bit smaller, a little bit like home communities yet, and really get together and bond."

Even rival schools lent a hand.

“We had ADs reach out to us to ask what we were doing. We reached out to other teams that had turf, asking what they were doing. We were kind of all working together seeing how we can get these games in this weekend,” Considine says.

With only a few more weeks left in the high school playoffs, athletic directors say they hope the next significant snowfall holds off until after the state championship.