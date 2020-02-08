Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger dies after battle with cancer

Swagger, the beloved Cleveland Browns team mascot, has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was six years old.

Swagger’s handler, Justin McLaughlin, posted to Facebook saying that Swagger had suffered from a stroke.

The bullmastiff was the Cleveland Browns’ first live mascot.

“We’re heartbroken by the passing of our beloved mascot, Swagger,” the team tweeted. “As a constant presence on gameday and the leader of the Dawg Pound, Swagger was a proud member of our team for 6 seasons. RIP.”

Swagger was born July 20, 2013, and was succeeded in his NFL duties by his son, SJ.

SJ will carry on as team mascot into 2020.

