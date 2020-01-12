Clinton, Trump campaigns haven't paid outstanding bills in Green Bay, Eau Claire from 2016

In March 2016, Hilary Clinton greeted supporters days before Wisconsin’s presidential primary at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

Months later in August, Donald Trump filled the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

Both campaigns received an invoice from the city and more than three years later, neither campaign has paid its bill.

"The response has been half the people have been like sure we’ll pay our debts," said Celestine Jeffreys, chief of staff for the city of Green Bay. "The other half have not."

During the 2016 presidential cycle, the city of Green Bay sent bills to the Trump, Clinton, Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders campaigns for police overtime, fire and Department of Public Works services during campaign events.

Two outstanding bills remain today: $11,892 for the Clinton campaign and $9,380 for the Trump campaign.

"They raise money to have campaign visits," Jeffreys said. "And we’d like to get paid."

Green Bay isn’t alone. The city of Eau Claire has outstanding bills as well: $12,530 for the Clinton campaign and $47,398 for the Trump campaign.

"When it comes to local law enforcement, those are issues with the U.S. Secret Service and their local partners who are working to protect the president of the United States and vice president," said Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for the Trump campaign.

The billing practice varies by municipality. When the president visits Milwaukee on Tuesday, his campaign won’t be billed.

"No, we do not bill the campaign," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "The policy is we are pleased to have the president of the United States visit our community and we're going to make sure he is secure where he is."

The city doesn't bill any campaign or individual.

In 2020, the Trump campaign won’t be billed in Green Bay either. The city's current policy doesn’t bill sitting presidents -- whether an official or campaign event. But Jeffreys said that will change in 2021 after the election, and the city will begin billing every campaign whether it’s a campaign event for a president or presidential hopeful.

Nationwide reports from the Center for Public Integrity and Washington Post estimate outstanding bills sent to the Trump campaign exceed $1 million. The question is whether it has to or should pay up.

"We have to pay our bills at the end of the year," Jeffreys said. "We want candidates to come here."