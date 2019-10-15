Clinton man fights off armed intruders, gets stabbed

An 18-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an armed home invasion.

Clinton Police in Rock County say two intruders broke into his trailer just after 2 p.m. on Monday. Police say the suspects were surprised to find the man was home.

“When they came in, they didn’t know he was home and he attempted to fight them off and was stabbed and beat in the process,” said Chief David Hooker.

According to Hooker, both men were wearing ski masks and had a gun and a knife. They broke into the home through a door at the Village Terrace mobile home park on Milwaukee Street.

Chief Hooker says the homeowner lunged for the intruder’s gun and ended up getting stabbed eight or nine times. He was also beat over the head with the gun.

“There were defensive wounds on the hands and there was a pretty good puncture wound in the leg. None of them (injuries) were life threatening,” said Hooker. “I mean that is exactly what he told us. He thought he was going to die so he thought he better fight and he put up a pretty good fight, I can say that for him,”

A neighbor who did not want to be identified says the incident is “frustrating and scary”. The neighbor also mentioned a shooting that happened in the park last winter. Both incidents have had a negative effect on her family.

“Had it (the stabbing) happened one hour later, our kids would have seen this person on the ground with blood,” she said. “It’s kind of blown all of our minds of this to happen right in our little small town of Clinton and so close to home,”

Police say the suspects didn’t take anything from the home because their crime was interrupted by the victim. Chief Hooker says this type of violent crime is rare in his town.

“I’ve been here since 2007 and I think this is the only the second time that we’ve dealt with a stabbing,” said Chief Hooker. Now, police need your help finding those responsible for this violent crime.

“No matter what you think you may have saw, contact us. Even the littlest thing helps us break a case,” said Chief Hooker.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are investigating whether or not the victim knew his attackers.

The only description police have so far is two white men wearing ski masks possibly driving a brown-colored car or SUV. Police did not recover a weapon from the scene.

If you have any information please call Clinton Police at (608) 676-5140

