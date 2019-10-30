Clintonville Police uncover alleged marijuana vaping operation

A 19-year-old Clintonville woman was arrested after officers uncovered an alleged marijuana vaping operation.

On Oct. 30, Clintonville Police executed a search warrant at a home on East 12th St. Officers located a marijuana grow and a set-up to make marijuana wax, according to police.

Officers also discovered "numerous unused vape cartridges and vape cartridges that appeared to be manufactured in the residence by filling them with liquid THC concentrate," police say.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. Liquid THC vaping has been linked to an outbreak of lung disease in the United States, according to federal health officials.

Officers seized these items from the East 12th St. home:

--Marijuana plants

--Marijuana

--Marijuana wax

--Vape cartridges containing liquid THC concentrate

--Drug paraphernalia

A 19-year-old Clintonville woman was arrested at the home. She was booked into the Waupaca County Jail on these charges:

--Possession of THC with the Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a park

--Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

--Possession of THC within 1000 feet of a park

--Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

--Manufacture or Delivery of Paraphernalia

Clintonville Police say the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

The 19-year-old woman's name was not released.

Action 2 News has been following the vaping-related illness outbreak for months. There have been 34 deaths linked to vaping in the United States. THC has been present in most of the samples tested by the FDA.

"The latest national and state findings suggest vaping products containing THC, particularly obtained off the street or from other informal sources, are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak," says Clintonville Police Chief Craig A. Freitag.

Vaping-related illnesses have been confirmed in these Wisconsin counties: Adams, Brown, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

