Jury finds Jason Sypher guilty in wife's death and disappearance

The jury has found Jason Sypher, 45, guilty of murdering his wife and hiding her body. Closing arguments began Wednesday morning and the jury began deliberating before noon.

Jason Sypher (Portage County Jail)

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

Court documents state two weeks after Krista was last seen, officers searched the couple's home using a K9, trained to detect decomposing or decomposed human remains. During that search, the dog indicated the presence of remains on Krista and Jason's clothes in the master bedroom, on the couple's bed, in a bathtub drain, on clothes in the washing machine, inside cabinets below the kitchen sink, and in Jason's truck.

Investigators also used GPS information from the Sypher's car as part of their evidence.

They say on March 13, 2017, their car left their home, traveled to Menards, where Jason was captured on surveillance video buying garbage bags, and then went back to their home. Investigators say Jason never told them about that trip.

On March 16, the car's GPS indicated the car drove to some dumpsters on Wilson Avenue, then parked for 8 seconds. Investigators say that time "would allow the defendant enough time to exit the vehicle and look into the dumpster or discard evidence."

Investigators say those dumpsters were emptied by trucks on March 20. Those trucks were emptied in Mosinee, which was caught on surveillance video. The criminal complaint says a detective "observed a long black plastic bag consistent with the size of a human body fall to the floor."

In June 2017, law enforcement searched the Cranberry Creek Landfill, to try to find the waste from those dumpsters. The complaint indicates that they didn't find anything, but they say the area where the waste may be could be much larger than law enforcement were aware of during the search.

Jason Sypher was taken into custody 5 miles north of the Illinois/Wisconsin border, at 5:30 Aug. 24, 2018. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.

Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets. Investigators say both Jason and Krista were having extramarital affairs.

The trial began Oct. 14. The trial was scheduled to run two weeks.

Sypher faces a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed at his sentencing hearing.

