Clouds and chances of showers through the holiday

Jul 03, 2019

MADISON, Wis. JULY 3, 2019
METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

Warm temperatures and high humidity will continue for today with highs in the mid-80s. Showers/t-storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Very warm and humid conditions are expected over the next three days.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 86
WIND: SE 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
LOW: 68
WIND: CALM

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
HIGH: 86

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
HIGH: 86

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79

 