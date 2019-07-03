Clouds and chances of showers through the holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) JULY 3, 2019
5:00 a.m.
METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.
Warm temperatures and high humidity will continue for today with highs in the mid-80s. Showers/t-storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Very warm and humid conditions are expected over the next three days.
TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 86
WIND: SE 5
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
LOW: 68
WIND: CALM
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
HIGH: 86
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
HIGH: 86
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79