Clouds increase Thursday as a cold front moves in

DECEMBER 5, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

An area of low pressure will track toward us from the northwest. Clouds will increase ahead of the area of low pressure today. Wind will be lighter today. A cold front will sweep through early Friday and bring cooler temperatures. Mild air will return for the weekend though with highs in the mid-40s by Sunday. In the long range, much colder air is expected to move in by the middle of next week. Rain and snow will be likely on Monday.