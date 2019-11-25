Cloudy Monday, rain and possible snow Tuesday afternoon

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather expected.

Tuesday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will increase from south to north across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will continue Tuesday night. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1.5". Light snow will be possible northwest of Madison.

Good Monday morning! It's a cold start to the Thanksgiving holiday week. Temperatures this morning are on either side of 30 degrees. Make sure you and your kids have a coat or heavy jacket on before stepping out the door this morning.

Today will start out mostly cloudy. There will be a slim chance of a sprinkle or light rain late this morning through the early afternoon. With dry air at the ground, most of what will be falling from the sky won't reach the ground. This afternoon will be mild, at least by the end of November standards. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even push 50 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be near or just below freezing.

Our next big weather maker will arrive Tuesday afternoon. The first half of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. Rain will increase from south to north across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. A little snow could mix in the rain initially, but travel impacts are expected at this time. The rain will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The rain could transition into snow for places northwest of Madison Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will remain less than an inch. A major winter storm will impact northern IA, southern MN and northern WI, though. This is where several inches of snow will be possible Tuesday - Wednesday. This is where traveling could become very difficult.

A few rain/snow showers will linger into Wednesday morning. For the most part, Wednesday will be a dry day. Highs will be near 40 degrees. Wednesday will be a windy day. Expect strong northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph.

The weather will quiet down for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Another storm system could bring in a round of rain/snow towards the end of this week and into the weekend.