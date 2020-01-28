Cloudy conditions continue Tuesday morning

JANUARY 28, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather through this week. Low-level moisture and cool air aloft, will contribute to these clouds. Temperatures will be mild through the week with high temperatures expected in the low to mid-30s between now and Friday.

By the weekend and into early next week, even milder air will fill in. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. A little bit of sunshine is expected to return by Sunday.