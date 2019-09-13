Cloudy, cool weather for Friday Football Blitz

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday is looking to be cloudy and cool for high school football and NBC15’s Friday Football Blitz.
No impactful weather Friday, after a week of severe weather. Rain will exit to the east, as high pressure builds in and brings some sunshine but cooler temperatures. Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend.
FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY.
HIGH: 69
WIND: W 10-15
FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 52
WIND: W 5-10
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 77
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 80
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79
