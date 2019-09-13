Cloudy, cool weather for Friday Football Blitz

Friday is looking to be cloudy and cool for high school football and NBC15’s Friday Football Blitz.

No impactful weather Friday, after a week of severe weather. Rain will exit to the east, as high pressure builds in and brings some sunshine but cooler temperatures. Warmer temperatures will return for the weekend.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY.

HIGH: 69

WIND: W 10-15

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 52

WIND: W 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 77

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 80

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 79

