Cloudy skies Friday with a warmup into the weekend

JANUARY 31, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather once again today. Low-level moisture due to melting snow, will contribute to these clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s today and in the mid-to upper 30s Saturday. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday with highs in the 40s.

By early next week, a cold front will approach. Behind it, cooler air will fill in by the middle of next week. The only significant chance of precipitation is a 40% chance on Tuesday.