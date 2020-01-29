Cloudy skies continue Wednesday morning

JANUARY 29, 2020

5:00 p.m.

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather through the rest of this week. Low-level moisture and cool air aloft, will contribute to these clouds. Temperatures will be mild through the week with high temperatures expected in the upper 20s and low 30s between now and Friday.

By the weekend and into early next week, even milder air will fill in. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunshine will make a return appearance on Sunday.