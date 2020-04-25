Co-op holds ‘drive-in’ style annual meeting

Richland Electric Cooperative held its annual meeting ‘drive-in’ style.

Members showed up in their cars to make sure people were kept safe and social distanced. Leaders of the co-op presented from trucks and it was broadcast on a local radio station.

To take motions and vote, they honked their horns.

Representatives with the group said Electric cooperatives are governed by a board that is elected by their members, and they are required by law to hold an annual meeting. While some groups held virtual meetings, Richland decided against it since some board members do not have access to broadband.