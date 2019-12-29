Coaches, brothers play each other to raise money to fight cancer

Four basketball-coaching brothers helped coordinate a Coaches vs. Cancer event on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Lancaster High School.

The Uppena brothers lost their mother to cancer approximately two years ago. Approximately two years later, they've coordinated a wholesome fundraiser.

The event featured several boys basketball games, involving three of the Uppena brothers as coaches. One of the sons, Mark Uppena was not a coach of one of the four teams involved, but his own son played in the event.

With the Lancaster team as host, Potosi, Darlington and Royall prep boys basketball teams made up the four schools involved in the weekend games.

Community members were able to purchase tickets to watch the games. All proceeds from the event go to Coaches vs. Cancer, according to Mark Uppena.

The event was not limited to raffles, hot shot competitions and 50/50 raffles. The National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society were also involved in the event.

Junior Varsity games were also played at the Lancaster Middle School gymnasium Friday evening.