Coal shipping in Twin Ports drops while wind cargo surges

The Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior recorded its lowest level of coal cargo in three decades during the 2019 shipping season.

But Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the decline in coal comes as demand for renewable energy sent a record 306,000 freight tons of wind turbines and other components for producing wind energy through the port.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects coal will produce less than a quarter of the world's electricity by 2050, while renewable energy sources are expected to grow more than 20% during the same time span.

