Report: Several people dead in California boat fire

UPDATE:

Firefighters say there were some deaths in a fire on a boat carrying dozens of people off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters responded early Monday to a fire on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island.

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number because the Coast Guard was still searching the water.

He said that five people had been rescued, one with a moderate injury. He said 34 people were still unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard in Los Angeles said earlier that more than 30 people were "in distress" aboard the boat. Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.

Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.