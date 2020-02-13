Cocaine, Heroin, Meth found during Reedsburg OWI arrest, police say

A La Valle man is in jail after a Reesburg K9 found several drugs inside his vehicle, said police.

An off-duty officer called Reedsburg Police to report an impaired driver on Sunday at 10:48 p.m. Police say after they pulled Daniel G. Drews over, K9 Xena was used to search the vehicle.

Officers say they found several drugs in the 37-year-old’s vehicle including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for his second OWI.

Police say Kaitlyn R. Goodell was also arrested on active warrants out of Sauk and Juneau Counties.

Both were taken to the Sauk County Jail.