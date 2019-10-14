Cocaine dealer arrested after getting stuck in Madison traffic

Police arrested a suspected cocaine dealer after he got stuck in traffic in Madison.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Warren R. Williams, 29 of Sun Prairie, while he was stuck in traffic on East Washington Avenue at First Street last Thursday morning.

Detectives found cocaine and cash in his car, and later discovered MDMA pills - also known as ecstasy or molly – in his home on Christianson Avenue.

Williams was arrested for delivery of cocaine – three counts, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting arrest, and on a probation hold.

