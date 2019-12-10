Very cold weather continues through midweek

Don't put you're heavy winter coat away. This cold snap isn't over just yet!

Tuesday night is going to be another very cold night. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday will range from 0 to 10 degrees. A west wind near 10 mph will put wind chills below 0 for most of the area out the door Wednesday morning.

Lows: 0-10°.

Wind Chills: 0-10°.



Don't forget to bring in your pets or make sure they have warm place to spend the night with unfrozen water and fresh food. pic.twitter.com/u3PIXWczLz — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 10, 2019

Dangerous wind chills are not expected Wednesday morning. However, it's going to be very uncomfortable to spend a lot of time outside Wednesday morning. Make sure to bundle up in layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

Strong winds accelerate the heat loss from the human body, and the wind chill is the measure of this effect, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous wind chills will be possible across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. This is where wind chills could range from -30 to -20 degrees. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite in 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Heading up north today or Wednesday morning? Prepare for dangerous wind chills.



Wind chills across northern WI and MN will likely range from -30 to -20° this evening through Wednesday afternoon. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on unexposed skin in 20-30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/oUlpqntz0u — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 10, 2019

Wednesday will be another cold night. Lows will be in the teens. Most places will warm above freezing Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be even warmer. Highs on Friday will be near or just above 40 degrees.

The weather pattern will remain rather quiet for the rest of the work week. Fast-moving clipper systems will get close enough to the area on Wednesday and Thursday for a chance of snow.

On Wednesday, the best chance of snow will likely stay just southwest of the area. However, a few flurries can't be ruled out southwest of Madison Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, the better chance of snow will likely stay just north of us. There will still be a chance of snow Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon, mainly north of Madison and I-94. A dusting of snow will be possible.

A strong storm system will arrive late this week or early this weekend. This system will bring in a better chance of accumulating snow, but it's still too early to know the exact amounts, if any, and the impacts. Right now, it looks like a rain/snow mix will develop late Friday into Friday night. With cold air surging southward, the wintry mix could turn to all snow on Saturday.

The weather pattern is going to remain pretty quiet for the rest of the work week. Fast-moving systems will bring a better chance of snow to our south and north on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next BIG storm system probably won't arrive until Friday night - Saturday. pic.twitter.com/x8188yX9pN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) December 10, 2019

