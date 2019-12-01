Cold air surges into Wisconsin tonight

The snow will come to an end late this evening and give way to clearing skies after midnight. Temperatures will rapidly fall off this evening with lows Monday morning ranging between 20°-28° depending on which area you live. Communities to the north will be much colder than cities near the Illinois border.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and colder temps with highs in the low 30s.

A weak clipper system will dip down through Canada on Tuesday. This weather feature will bring increased clouds to southern Wisconsin, along with a flurry or two. At this time, it doesn’t look like there’s enough moisture for any accumulating snow.

A warm front will allow temps to rise to near 40° on Thursday before colder air pushes in for the end of the week.

Precipitation chances are very slim for next week as our active weather pattern will become much more calmer.