Cold and dry for now...

Since January 10, Madison has officially recorded 12.3" of snow. The official snowfall total for Madison Friday, January 17 through Saturday, January 18 is 5.8".

The 'S' word Monday and Tuesday won't be snow. It's SUNSHINE.

Madison has recorded 12.3" of snow since January 10. It looks like the 'S' word Monday and Tuesday will be ☀️, not ❄️.



Our rain/snow chances probably won't start to increase until the middle or end of next week. pic.twitter.com/jhSkYuq18h — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 19, 2020

The weather pattern will likely turn more active towards the second half of next week. Multiple upper-level storm systems will impact the area Wednesday through Saturday of next week. There will be a decent chance of light rain/snow Wednesday.

The strongest storm system that will impact the region late next week will arrive Friday into Saturday. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast, so it's still too early to know the exact impacts, timing, precipitation type and rain/snowfall totals. Right now, the chance of rain/snow is increasing. This system will bare watching this week.

Despite the sunshine, Monday and Tuesday are going to be cold, even by January standards. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s. The average high for this time of year is 26 degrees. Single-digit temperature readings are expected at night.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold days, even by January standards. Temperatures will start to warm by midweek. Relatively mild weather will return by the end of the week. On Friday, temperatures will be near 40 degrees, which is well above average. pic.twitter.com/S8xsB25qJK — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 19, 2020

Relatively warm air will return towards the midweek and the warm-up will continue through the end of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. By Friday, highs could be near 40 degrees. It's not going to be warm, but it will be warm for January.