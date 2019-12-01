Cold and windy Sunday with snow expected in the afternoon

Sunday, December 1, 2019

4:30 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast by Meteorologist James Parish:

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). Patchy fog will be possible before noon. A wintry mix of rain and snow will be turn to all snow this afternoon. Light snowfall accumulations expected for Madison and points south. Places north of Madison could see 1-3"+ of snow. Snowy/slick roads are possible across the northern half of the area. Today is also going to be windy. Expect a north wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Adams, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette and Vernon Co. until 6 p.m. This is where snowfall accumulations between 1-3"+ and a light glaze of ice will be possible on Sunday.

Good Sunday morning! Once again, it is messy morning. If you're headed out the door early this morning, then make sure to give yourself some extra time to travel. Patchy fog and a wintry mix of rain and snow could slow you down. Luckily, most places are above freezing this morning, so many of the roads are just wet. However, DOT is reporting slippery stretches and snow covered roads across Vernon, Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Green Lake Co.

A strong storm system will continue to move east across the area this morning. This will lead to more rain and snow this morning. Southern Wisconsin will be on the back side of the storm system today, so a transition to all snow is likely this afternoon. Most places will see less than an inch of snow. With temperatures expected to say above freezing, most of the snow will not accumulate on roads in Dane County and points closer to the WI-IL border. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the northern part of the area. This is where slick/snowy roads will be possible today. The snow will start to taper off from west to east across the area this evening.

Today is also going to be cold and windy. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the day. Most places will drop below freezing by 4 p.m. The wind will also be very strong. Expect a north wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s all day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. A few places that see snow accumulate on the ground could drop into the teens. Wind chills will be in the teens Monday morning.

The start of the work week will be cold. Highs on Monday could stay below freezing. Monday should feature a lot of sunshine, though.

The middle of the work week will be a touch warmer. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 30s and near 40 degrees by Thursday morning. The end of the work week will be cooler. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 30s.

Most of next week looks dry. However, there will be the potential for a few sprinkles or snow flurries at times. The storm systems that will be passing by the area won't have a lot of moisture to work with so significant precipitation is not expected at this time.

