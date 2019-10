THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

No impactful weather Monday, but a frost advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m.

High pressure will dominate the weather on Monday. Sunshine, but seasonally cool conditions are expected. Low pressure will move in from the northwest and bring a chance of a few scattered showers for Monday night and Tuesday. A warming trend is on the way through the end of the week.