Cold front brings great second half of week

We may be in the final stretch of summer but temperatures remain on the warm and muggy side of things. An approaching cold front will bring that to an end on Wednesday and, for some, a taste of early fall by the end of the week.

Until the cold front completely pushes through, there will be the chance of an isolated shower. That will happen by Wednesday afternoon and humidity levels will sharply drop behind it. Along with lower humidity, mild days and cool nights can be expected into the weekend with mainly sunny skies.

