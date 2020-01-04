Cold front brings snow showers and gusty winds Sunday

The second half of the weekend won't be quite as nice as the first half. An approaching Low Pressure system will pass to our north dragging a Cold Front with it.

With most the energy passing to the north, this means most of the moisture will also be staying to the north. With that being said, there will be some flurry and snow shower activity, especially Madison northward. Outside of a quick dusting across the far north, no accumulation is expected. In fact, with temperatures climbing to around 40 degrees a few sprinkles can't be ruled out.

The bigger story will be the tight pressure gradient which will result in gusty southwesterly winds. Winds will pick up through the morning and afternoon 15-20 mph. By the evening, wind gusts could be in the 30-40 mph range.

It's a two hands on the wheel kind of day Sunday. If you were looking to take down those holiday decorations, you might want to hold off. Especially if it involves getting on a latter, roof, or tree. Calmer weather will return by early in the week.

