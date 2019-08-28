Cold front on the way with small chances of rain

AUGUST 28, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will dominate the weather for today. Sunshine and breezy conditions will be seen. A cold front will move through later tomorrow and bring a chance of showers later in the day.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73

WIND: W 10-20

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 54

WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 74

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 68