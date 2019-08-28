Cold front on the way with small chances of rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) AUGUST 28, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will dominate the weather for today. Sunshine and breezy conditions will be seen. A cold front will move through later tomorrow and bring a chance of showers later in the day.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 73
WIND: W 10-20
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 54
WIND: W 5-10
THURSDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 82
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 74
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 68