Cold front on the way with small chances of rain

Updated: Wed 5:34 AM, Aug 28, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) AUGUST 28, 2019
5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will dominate the weather for today. Sunshine and breezy conditions will be seen. A cold front will move through later tomorrow and bring a chance of showers later in the day.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 73
WIND: W 10-20

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 54
WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 82

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 74

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 68

 